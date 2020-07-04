Trump Claims Desert Storm Happened In Vietnam In 4th of July Disaster

During his Fourth of July Speech, Trump claimed that Operation Desert Storm happened in the jungles of Vietnam.

Trump said, “In the fields and jungles of Vietnam, they delivered a swift and swiffian, It was swift and it was sweeping like nobody’s ever seen happen. A victory in Operation Desert Storm, a lot of you were involved in that. A lot of you were involved. That was a quick one.”

Video:

For the record Operation Desert Storm was part of the first Gulf War. It had nothing to do with Vietnam. The Trump campaign wants to pretend like Joe Biden is in cognitive decline, but Trump can’t make it through a single public appearance without butchering words or getting history totally wrong.

Trump is losing it. He seems to think that it is 1968, and he’s Richard Nixon, but the reality is that Donald Trump is in clear cognitive decline. The President Of The United States doesn’t know the difference between the Gulf War and the Vietnam War.

Joe Biden has been delivering solid performances in the general election campaign, as Donald Trump can barely function. Trump’s mind is cracking under the scrutiny and spotlight of the presidency.