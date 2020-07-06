Conservative Lincoln Project: Trump’s Given Us “Rocket Fuel” by Attacking Us

The conservative Lincoln Project is more than happy to accept Donald Trump’s attacks because it helps them to raise money, its co-founder says. The project’s ads have hit Trump hard.

Founded by a group of former Republicans, the Lincoln Project has run a series of powerful political ads aimed at the President and his Republican supporters.

Trump has responded by attacking his conservative critics on Twitter – a move that co-founder John Weaver says only helps them.

“By attacking us, he’s become our biggest financial bundler,” Weaver said.

“If we were an administration, we’d probably make him ambassador to Slovenia or something, because he’s raising so much money for us.”

He won’t wear a mask, but he has no problem with a white hood. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 6, 2020

Indeed, the group has raised some $2.6 million through the month of March. They’re also spending millions on ad buys in crucial swing states and in Washington, D.C.

“Trump is his own worst political enemy at times,” Weaver explained.

“And there’s no doubt that he hasn’t given us rocket fuel by engaging with us.”

“I mean, it’s hard to claim we’re irrelevant if they’re constantly attacking us.”

The Lincoln Project has become very active on Twitter, engaging with and trolling Trump’s tweets. On Monday, they said that Trump behaved like he belonged in the Ku Klux Klan.

“He won’t wear a mask, but he has no problem with a white hood,” their Twitter account said.

