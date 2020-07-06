Fox News Claims They “Accidentally” Cut Trump Out Of A Picture With Jeffrey Epstein

Fox News claimed that they accidentally edited Donald Trump out of a photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell that was taken at Mar-a-Lago.

Video of the edited photo as it aired on Fox News:

Fox issued an apology and claimed that they made a mistake:

Fox is now addressing this. Network spox says, “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.” https://t.co/Sfqthbx9NI — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 6, 2020

Fox can claim it was an accident, but it is obvious what they did. Fox News didn’t want to put a picture on the screen that showed the relationship between Epstein and Trump. Fox News has a long history of using deceptive editing to push their false message.

Character matters in a presidential election, and with Donald Trump facing perhaps the greatest character disparity in US presidential election history in his race against Joe Biden, Fox News is doing everything they can to manage one of Trump’s biggest liabilities.

Trump has been unable to drag Joe Biden into the mud and lower his standing down to his own level, so his allies at Fox tried to scrub history, and they got caught.

