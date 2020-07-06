Democratic North Carolina Senate Candidate Sets Fundraising Record As Blue Wave Surges

Cal Cunningham raised $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, which is a Senate fundraising record for the state of North Carolina.

According to a statement from the Cunningham campaign:

Cal Cunningham will report $7.4 million raised in the second quarter of 2020, the most ever raised by a Senate candidate in North Carolina in a single quarter. He will report $6.6 million on hand and has raised nearly $15 million over the course of the campaign.

“Our campaign is so grateful to the thousands of North Carolinians lending their support to this campaign, showing that people across the state are ready to elect Cal and put this seat back to work to protect their health care and take on corruption in Washington,” said Devan Barber, Campaign Manager for Cal for NC. “This record-breaking quarter follows poll after poll showing a close race, and the momentum is on our side with less than four months to election day.”

The warning sign for Republicans goes beyond the record-setting fundraising total. It is how the money is being raised that should scare the GOP. Cunningham raised $7.4 million without holding an in-person fundraiser, and 96% of Cunningham’s donations were for less than $100.

Cunningham is in a great position to beat the unpopular Sen. Tillis in the fall. Cunningham is up by an average of three points, according to Real Clear Politics. Cunningham’s average lead is equal to that of Joe Biden over Trump in the state.

The small-donor energy to vote out Trump and his GOP enablers is surging. Joe Biden has outraised Trump for two straight months, and he is doing it with small donations. A person who donates to a campaign is one of the most likely people to vote in an election.

It looks like a blue wave is getting ready to sweep out Trump and his Republican Senate enablers from Washington.