Trump Death Clock Drives Around D.C. Blaming President for 77,000 Deaths

A “Trump Death Clock” drove around the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday claiming Donald Trump is responsible for more than 77,000 avoidable fatalities.

A billboard truck circled the White House as the President celebrated the Fourth of July. It carried the claim that his inaction on Coronavirus has cost 77,000 lives.

According to the sign’s organizers, these deaths could have been prevented. But the administration’s failure to introduce Coronavirus measures in a timely fashion, they say.

We've sent the @TrumpDeathClock to Trump's front doorstep during his reckless July 4th celebrations. Experts have concluded that at least 77,000 of 132,000 US coronavirus deaths can be directly attributed to the president's incompetent COVID response.https://t.co/0OTgR83qyf — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 4, 2020

One of the groups funding the “Death Clock” was Public Citizen, a non-profit consumer advocacy group. The group’s president, Robert Weissman, explained the clock’s meaning.

“Trump’s cruelty, casual indifference to the loss of human life and utter incompetence have combined to kill tens of thousands of Americans,” Weissman said in a statement.

“From the failure to act early to stop the pandemic to the refusal to implement mitigation guidelines and make personal protective equipment widely available,” he said.

“From the stunning dismissal of the importance of mask-wearing to his failure to take action to ensure a vaccine is available as soon as possible to everyone on the planet, Trump has worsened ― and continues to worsen ― the pandemic.”

The “Death Clock” has toured the country, visiting New York’s Times Square and the President’s Oklahoma rally. Deaths from Covid-19 in the U.S. have now passed 132,000.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter