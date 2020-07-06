Trump To Kick International Students Out Of The Country If Their Classes Meet Online

The Trump administration, through ICE, issued a new policy that international college students will have to leave the country if their classes meet online.

Here is the statement from ICE:

This is bad. ICE just told students here on student visas that if their school is going online-only this fall, the students must depart the United States and cannot remain through the fall semester. https://t.co/8DteVzexLB pic.twitter.com/OfkWRKFZZE — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 6, 2020

A hybrid system of in-person and online classes is being used by many colleges and universities this fall, and that may or may not keep international students in the country:

Lots of people are asking whether schools could adopt some form of hybrid system where they only hold a tiny fraction of classes on campus, and the answer is, it depends. Here's what ICE says on "hybrid" models, with some in-person classes and some online. pic.twitter.com/2SoQpExtyI — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 6, 2020

The move from the White House is a clear effort to extort institutions of higher education into holding in-person classes no matter the public health risk to individuals and communities.

The Trump administration has consistently sought to create an immigration brain drain in the United States. Their policies intentionally remove immigrants from the country who could be an asset to the nation.

Trump is using the pandemic as cover to virtually destroy legal immigration to the United States. The current policy for the fall semester is beyond short-sighted and stupid.

Not only has this president unleashed a pandemic, but he is trying to remake the country in his own intellectually deficient image.

