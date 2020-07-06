Trump Spends Morning Attacking China as Death Toll Nears 133,000

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks against China, suggesting its government is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus within the United States.

“China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!” the president wrote.

He later retweeted remarks he wrote last night: “New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, ‘low and steady’. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!”

The president has repeatedly blamed China for the scale of the pandemic even as his own response to the virus falters. Nearly 133,000 people have died since the first case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in February.

The president’s tweets come as news outlets report he is considering executive orders target China. Other orders would affect manufacturing and immigration to the United States.

“It’s dealing with a number of executive orders that may go all the way from dealing with some of the immigration issues that we have before us, to some of the manufacturing and jobs issues that are before us, and ultimately dealing with China, in what we need to do there in terms of resetting that balance,” his chief of staff Mark Meadows said.