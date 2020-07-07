As Pandemic Rages On, Trump Falsely Claims U.S. Has “Lowest Mortality Rate in the World”

President Donald Trump claimed the United States has the “lowest mortality rate in the world” in a tweet this morning, even as the nationwide death toll from the novel coronavirus tops 133,000.

“We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World. The Fake News should be reporting these most important of facts, but they don’t!” the president wrote in his latest jab against the media.

“COVID-19 (China Virus) Death Rate PLUNGES From Peak In U.S.” A Tenfold Decrease In Mortality. The Washington Times @WashTimes Valerie Richardson. We have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World. The Fake News should be reporting these most important of facts, but they don’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2020

The president quoted a report from the conservative Washington Times, though he adjusted the headline to refer to the virus as the “China Virus” in another attack against China, which he has continued to blame for the spread of the virus within the United States. The White House has also confirmed that the president is working on at least one executive order that will target China.

The Washington Times report does note that “After daily death rates peaked at 3,000 in March and April, they fell Sunday to 251, in large part because younger people who are better able to survive COVID-19 make up a larger percentage of patients,” mirroring CDC updates.