Democrat Tammy Duckworth Slams Fox’s Tucker Carlson for Claiming She Hates America

Tammy Duckworth has blasted Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after he claimed she didn’t love the United States. Duckworth lost her legs fighting in Iraq and was quick to remind him of her sacrifice.

Carlson took aim at the Democratic senator during his prime time show on Monday because of her comments on removing controversial statues. She said a “national dialogue” was due.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said.

“Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

“Well, it’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism,” Carlson went on.

“It’s a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided: These people actually hate America, there’s no longer a question about that.”

Duckworth responded on Twitter and pointed to the fact that she lost both her legs fighting for the U.S. She was deployed as a pilot to Iraq in 2004 and her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

“Does Tucker Carlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Duckworth said, tagging the TV host.

The Senator is thought to be in contention for the Democratic vice presidential nomination.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter