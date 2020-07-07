NBC Poll: Americans Trust Their Governors More Than They Trust Trump on Coronavirus

According to the latest NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll, Americans have more confidence in their respective state governors than they do in President Donald Trump on matters related to the novel coronavirus.

7 out of 10 Americans say they trust their governors over the president to decide when to reopen businesses. 25 percent say they trust the president over their own governors. Among Republics, slightly more than half––53 percent––say they trust the president more than their state leadership.

The table below shows how confidence in the president is split along political lines.

Sixty-three percent of Americans said they feared that businesses were opening ‘too quickly,’ while just a third said businesses were reopening ‘too slowly,'” NBC reports. “But the split nearly flips when the question is asked of Republicans. Just 37 percent of Republicans believed businesses were opening too quickly, while 61 percent said reopenings were too slow.”

The outlet goes on to note that just “16 percent said they ate at bars or restaurants, and 22 percent said they left home to exercise” in the last 24 hours, a sign that most Americans are avoiding reopened businesses. Additionally, “Forty-four percent said they left home to go for walks or to get fresh air, and 55 percent said they left home to buy groceries.”

Overall, 43 percent of the survey’s respondents say they approve of the way the president has handled the pandemic. 55 percent said they disapprove.