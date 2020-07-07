Republican Senators Are Refusing To Attend Trump’s Virus Spreading Convention

Sen. Lamar Alexander (TN) became the second Republican senator to announce that he will not be attending Trump’s GOP convention in Florida.

Alexander wouldn’t say that the virus was the reason why he isn’t attending:

In a statement, an Alexander spokesman said that despite being the honorary chairman of the Tennessee delegation to the convention, the senator would not attend “because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.”

Alexander’s office did not immediately respond to a question about whether coronavirus was a factor in his decision.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) directly cited the virus as the reason why he would not be attending the Republican convention.

The virus could give Republican senators who are fighting for their seats an easy out if they wanted to distance themselves from Trump.

The coronavirus has been following Trump and Pence to all of their public events. Any Republican elected official or delegate who attends Trump’s non-socially distance maskless convention should expect to be exposed to the coronavirus.

It has been reported that the Trump campaign is expecting to have to cancel the president’s planned big acceptance speech due to Florida now requiring masks at all public events.

While Trump pretends like the virus is gone, the actions of Republican Senators are speaking louder than the President’s words.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook