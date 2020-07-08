Even Trump’s Favorite Poll Shows Him Losing To Joe Biden By 10

Trump loves to tweet out the Rasmussen Reports Poll, but he won’t be tweeting the new one that shows him losing to Joe Biden, 50%-40%.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

President Trump trails likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden by ten points in Rasmussen Reports’ first weekly White House Watch survey for 2020.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds Biden earning 50% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 40%. Six percent (6%) remain undecided.

The new survey finds Trump with 74% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 79% of Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, it’s Biden 48%, Trump 36%.

The Rasmussen Poll has been the most Trump-friendly public poll, so the fact that it has Joe Biden leading the President by ten means that the state of the election is even direr for Trump than public opinion polling indicates.

The big red flag in these numbers is the sinking level of Trump’s support among Republicans. Biden is drawing a higher percentage of Democratic support than Trump has among Republicans. Trump has not done anything to expand his base outside of its core, and it appears that many Republicans who held their noses and voted for him in 2016 aren’t so eager to do it again in 2020.

There remains a ton of time to go until November, but with the coronavirus surging instead of subsiding, Trump’s political situation is going from bad to worse.

