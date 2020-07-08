Kanye West Dumps Trump: “I Am Taking the Red Hat Off”

Kanye West is breaking with Donald Trump and focusing on his own presidential bid. The rapper has said he’s disappointed in the President and is no longer a supporter.

West gave an interview to Forbes magazine and outlined the reasons why he’s no longer wearing a red “MAGA” hat.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West said.

He explained that he’d lost confidence in the Trump administration, hinting at the Coronavirus pandemic and recent protests following the death of African American George Floyd.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” he said.

“I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community,” West said. “Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

West plans to run for president for the Birthday Day, because, he explained “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

He also dismissed the idea that he was trying to split the vote in Trump’s favor, saying such suggestions were “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”

West, whose presidential bid has been dismissed as a publicity stunt, also addressed the fact that he’s already missed important filing deadlines for the election.

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he said.

