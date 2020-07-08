Lincoln Project Ad Gets Twice As Many Views In 12 Hours As Tucker Carlson Gets All Week

While the right goes ga-ga over Tucker Carlson’s ratings, The Lincoln Project got twice as many views for an ad as Carlson gets in a week.

Here is the ad:

The ad has racked up 1.4 million views on YouTube alone in a day.

On Twitter it is at 9.2 million views:

It is blowing Fox News and Tucker Carlson out of the water:

In 12 hours our ad “Whispers” doubled the average views Cucker Tarlson gets all week. https://t.co/2xYNOVgmSF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2020

The Fox News audience is a very small subset of the American political landscape. This is the base of a few million people that Donald Trump has decided to base his entire campaign on and play to.

The Tucker Carlson audience isn’t big enough to win a presidential election.

Trump supporters were outnumbered in 2016, but in 2020 they are facing an even bigger, broader, and more diverse coalition that is determined to remove this president from the White House. Tucker Carlson can’t save Trump.

The popularity of anti-Trump ads, like those of The Lincoln Project, is a circumstantial display of strength that hints at the onslaught that could be awaiting Republicans on Election Day.

