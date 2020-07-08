Neil Young Updates 2006 Song To Mock Trump and Endorse Biden

In an open letter posted to his website, musician Neil Young updated his 2006 song “Lookin’ for a Leader” to mock President Donald Trump and endorse his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

Young did so because he was tired of asking the president to stop playing his music during rallies.

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on twitter,” the singer wrote.

Young sarcastically added that he would not sue the president for copyright infringement to avoid “potentially distracting” him from his coronavirus response.

“I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally,” he said of the song.

You can listen to the song below.