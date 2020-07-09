Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke Endorses Trump, Says Tucker Carlson Should Be VP

David Duke has endorsed Donald Trump for president. He’s also suggested that Fox News personality Tucker Carlson should be his vice president.

Duke was Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and is a notorious racist. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer his endorsement of the President.

“Trump & Tucker is the only way to stop the commie Bolsheviks! It is the only path to beat them!” Duke wrote.

Trump & Tucker is the only way to stop the commie Bolsheviks! It is the only path to beat them! #TrumpTucker2020 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) July 9, 2020

He added the hashtag “TrumpTucker2020.”

This is the second time Duke has urged a vote for Trump. Though he was mixed in his initial reaction to Trump’s candidacy in 2015, by February 2016 he was calling on people to vote for the Republican.

“Voting for these people, voting against Donald Trump at this point, is really treason to your heritage,” Duke told listeners on his radio show.

“I’m not saying I endorse everything about Trump,” he explained at the time.

“In fact, I haven’t formally endorsed him. But I do support his candidacy, and I support voting for him as a strategic action. I hope he does everything we hope he will do.”

There has also been discussion in recent days about Tucker Carlson’s possible foray into presidential politics, which Duke seems to have picked up on.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter