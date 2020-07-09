James Carville Predicts “Doofus” Trump Won’t Show Up to Debates with Biden

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville thinks Donald Trump will duck out of debates with Joe Biden. He sees a completely opposite situation to the one painted by Republicans.

While the President’s allies have tried to claim Biden is afraid to debate, Carville argued the reverse. He spoke to MSNBC’s Brian Williams about a new article by Thomas Friedman discussing the debates.

“Of course Biden wants to debate Trump,” Carville said.

“Trump is a doofus dolt. Biden debated Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, who’s the most on-message politician I’ve seen in my life, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar.”

“I saw him the night before South Carolina. He did very well,” Carville went on.

“He should debate him without condition anywhere that he wants to. Joe Biden will trounce Donald Trump.”

“What he needs is to be sure to get a picture side by side so you can see how fit and trim Vice President Biden is and what a slob that Trump is. No, Tom Friedman is dead wrong on this.”

“I’m sure that Biden people will be very well briefed to have the debates. I don’t think Trump will show up. I don’t think Trump will get anywhere around a debate with Joe Biden.”

“Joe Biden has debated some of the most articulate, bright, message-disciplined people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carville said.

“So, I’m sorry, Tom, I like you, you’re a nice guy, but that was a waste of ink.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter