Mitch McConnell All But Cancels Trump’s Republican Convention

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that it might not be safe to hold the Republican convention and supported his six Senate colleagues who aren’t going.

While back home in Kentucky. McConnell said, “I think the convention is a challenging situation and a number of my colleagues have announced that they are not going to attend. We will have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not we can safely convene that many people.”

Video:

It sounds like Mitch McConnell may be canceling Trump's Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/uD7kNJh1rJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 9, 2020

If Trump’s poll numbers are still in the dumpster by mid-August, expect more elected Republicans to announce that they won’t be going to Trump’s convention. The Trump campaign itself is well aware that they are probably going to have to cancel the Jacksonville convention.

Trump is obsessed with moving forward and pretending like the pandemic doesn’t exist, so it would not be surprising if he still tried to hold the convention, even if the speakers are the Trump family, Rudy Giuliani, and the few Trump sycophants who are willing to get the virus if it means pleasing the president.

McConnell’s comments were the opposite of a ringing endorsement and sounded like he was canceling the convention for Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook