Trump Melts Down Live After SCOTUS Rules He Must Turn Over His Tax Returns

Trump is having a live meltdown on Twitter after the Supreme Court ruled that he must turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan DA.

Trump tweeted:

We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

…Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

….for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

There was no spying on Trump by Obama. This claim was investigated by Inspector General Michael Horowitz who found no evidence to support Trump and Republican claims that his campaign was spied on by Obama.

Trump is trying to change the subject and project his crimes onto Obama and Biden because he is terrified now that he will have to turn over his tax returns and other documents to the district attorney who is investigating him for falsifying business documents.

Donald Trump is slowing grasping the reality that he may not only lose the presidential election but that after his defeat, he will be facing criminal charges in New York.

Trump’s Twitter account is documenting the real-time mental unraveling of a president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook