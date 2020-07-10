Adam Schiff Blasts Trump And Barr For Commuting Criminal Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff blasted Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Schiff said:

President Trump has engaged in countless acts that are both self-serving and destructive to our democracy while in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice.

Stone repeatedly lied to the House Intelligence Committee under oath and threatened a witness, all to cover up an effort by President Trump and his campaign to secretly communicate with Wikileaks and exploit its release of Russian-hacked emails targeting his opponent. Stone knew that telling the truth about his interactions with senior campaign officials and Trump himself would expose the president’s eagerness to obtain foreign help. So he lied.

Stone has expressed no remorse for his lies to the Committee, which went to the core of our investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s knowledge and efforts to exploit that interference. In fact, recently released portions of the Special Counsel’s Report concerning Stone’s conduct strongly suggest that President Trump provided false testimony to the Special Counsel’s office about his conversations regarding Wikileaks.

With this commutation, Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else. Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and all those who enable them pose the gravest of threats to the rule of law.

Trump’s criminal pals get let off of the hook, while the President and the Attorney General threaten peaceful protesters. Donald Trump is the biggest threat to the rule of law to ever occupy the White House.

Trump is no longer trying to hide his self-serving corruption, which is why he and his entire crime wave must be voted out of office in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook