Joe Biden Says Trump Is Focused on the Stock Market: “Not You. Not Your Families”

Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of surrendering to the Coronavirus and being more concerned with stock prices than Americans’ lives. The presumptive Democratic nominee pledged to help working families.

The former Vice President gave a speech on his economic plans in Pennsylvania on Thursday but took the opportunity to criticize the President for his handling of the pandemic.

Trump has “waved the white flag“, Biden said. His surrender had caused a “terrible human cost and deep economic toll.”

“Time and again working families are paying the price for this administration’s incompetence,” he said.

“During this crisis, Donald Trump has been almost singularly focused on the stock market, the Dow and the Nasdaq. Not you. Not your families.”

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected president, I’ll be laser focused on middle class families, the working class families like where I came from in Scranton.”

Biden also took aim at major corporations. The Trump administration passed historic tax cuts that disproportionately benefited large companies. Biden wants to change that.

“It’s time that corporate American pays their fair share of taxes,” Biden said.

“The days of Amazon paying nothing in federal income tax are over.”

“Let’s make sure workers have power and a voice. It’s way past time to put an end to the era of shareholder capitalism – the idea that the only responsibility a corporation has is to its shareholders.”

“That’s simply not true and it’s an absolute farce. They have a responsibility to their workers, to their country. That isn’t a new or radical notion.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter