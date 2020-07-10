Fox’s Lou Dobbs Claims Kavanaugh And Gorsuch Are Part Of The Deep State Out To Get Trump

Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs said that Trump Supreme Court picks Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are part of the deep state conspiracy to get Trump.

Dobbs said, “Let’s talk about the bureaucracy. The deep state extends, obviously, to the Supreme Court. These decisions today on making available to the DA of Manhattan, Cy Vance, a left-winger in absolute coordination and orchestration with the radical Dems on Capitol Hill can proceed with a subpoena of the accounting firm for the president and get his tax records and the Supreme Court ruling at the same time Congress can not. I mean who the hell do they think they’re kidding? They’re one and the same.”

Video:

Lou Dobbs: "The Deep State extends, obviously, to the Supreme Court" pic.twitter.com/B9AnUOXxXP — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court did not rule that Congress can’t get a president’s tax returns. They did impose a benchmark test that Congress has to meet when requesting tax returns and documents. The Manhattan DA is not working with Democrats in Congress, and Dobbs was accusing Vance of breaking the law and handing Trump’s information over to Congress.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh weren’t the deciding votes in either case. The margin was 7-2 on both decisions, so they aren’t swinging decisions as part of an anti-Trump conspiracy.

Dobbs retreated to a conspiracy theory because he can’t face the truth that Trump’s claims of absolute immunity were illegal, and that the conservative justices that Trump picked are putting the law and the Constitution ahead of Trump.