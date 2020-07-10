Texas Dems Are Calling for Another Stay-at-Home Order as State Breaks Coronavirus Case Records

Texas Democrats are calling for another stay-at-home order in response to the state’s rising coronavirus case numbers. Texas continues to break records. The Lone Star State has logged 8,472 new cases and 81 new deaths thus far today, according to the latest statistics. Yesterday the state reported a record of 105 deaths due to the virus

“The health of our economy is tied to the health of our population,” Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela said in a joint statement. “As Texans, we want the economy to thrive, but that is not possible if the lives and health of our fellow Texans are at stake. Clearly, the surge in new COVID-19 cases, resulting in a greater number of deaths, are directly related to Texas’s premature reopening. Our call for action now is all we can do to prevent further deaths. The long-term sustainment of our economy depends on ensuring that Texans are healthy.”

They added: “Governor Abbott needs to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order. If the Governor believes that the numbers for our state are going to be worse next week, we must make every effort to protect our fellow Texans now.”

Earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott (R) broached the possibility of another lockdown.

“Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” he told KLBK TV in Lubbock. “The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday — which are now over 100 — those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May. The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive.”

“The public needs to understand this was a very tough decision for me to make,” he continued. “I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason: It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19 … the next step would have to be a lockdown.”