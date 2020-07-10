Trump Says Doctors Were Surprised That He Passed Test For Dementia

Trump was trying to brag, but he said that doctors were surprised that he passed a cognitive test that is used to screen for dementia.

Trump said, “I actually took one very recently when I was — when the radical left was saying is he all there, is he all there? I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test and he should take the same exact test. A very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center in front of doctors, and they were very surprised. They said, that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you did.”

Video:

Only Trump could brag about passing a cognitive test that is given as a screening tool for dementia. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/lOBbcl9zvE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 10, 2020

It was reported in June of 2020 that the test that Trump has been bragging about passing was a screening test for dementia.

Forget Trump’s claim that he “aced” the test, because according to Donald Trump, he aces everything, even though he cheated and paid someone to take the SATs.

The White House still hasn’t offered an explanation for why Trump was rushed to Walter Reed for an unannounced visit last fall.

Trump’s bragging about passing a screening test for dementia, when the obvious question that remains unanswered is why was Donald Trump screened for dementia in the first place?

All the signs, and the lack of released medical records, suggest that the White House has been hiding something about Donald Trump’s fitness and health.

