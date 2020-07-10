Trump’s Advisers Are Reportedly Tired of His “Woe Is Me” Attitude

White House advisers are sick of the President’s self-pitying attitude, according to a new report from The Washington Post. Donald Trump’s son-in-law has urged him to cheer up.

The Post claims that those close to President Trump are tired of his “woe is me” attitude. He’s reportedly unhappy with recent events and bad polling, and it shows.

Jared Kushner has tried to encourage Trump to be “sunnier” in his outlook, while Hope Hicks – always a favorite of the President’s – has put events in his diary that he might think are fun.

However, Trump has adopted a negative attitude whenever he speaks to advisers, no doubt prompted by recent events and bad polling. Kushner believes this could damage him with his supporters.

One unnamed adviser told the Post that Trump is ““inconsolable.”

The President reportedly complained that “some stupid cop in Minneapolis kneels on someone’s neck and now everyone is protesting.”

Trump’s handling of race relations is receiving terrible reviews from the public in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that a large majority of Americans disapprove of how he’s handling it.

Aides are urging him to “snap out of it” but Trump is reportedly “fixated” on his own problems.

