‘Fed Up’ Republicans Are Jumping Off The MAGA Train As Trump Leads The Party Toward Defeat

Donald Trump often cites fake polls showing his support among Republican voters near 100 percent, but GOP lawmakers increasingly see the writing on the wall as Election Day draws closer.

According to USA TODAY, Republican are backing away from Trump as his poll numbers collapse and they fear for their own political survival.

The report notes, “Weeks before President Donald Trump accepts his party’s nomination, cracks are deepening within the party as a host of GOP lawmakers distance themselves from the Republican standard bearer as they weigh their election chances in November.”

More from USA TODAY:

Republicans have increasingly split with Trump on a host of issues shadowing his administration, from his tone on racism and the removal of Confederate statues, to wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic and questions over intelligence reports of a Russia-backed bounty program on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. It’s a rare moment in the president’s three-and-a-half-year tenure, during which Trump otherwise relished inparty unity on issues such as his impeachment and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. “There’s a real disagreement between the president and his party in this election,” said Alex Conant, a GOP strategist and former aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “I think a lot of Republicans are really fed up with the president’s divisive strategy. People are just throwing up their hands with some of the rhetoric that’s coming out of the president. It’s really unhelpful not just to his own re-election, but also to keeping the Senate.”

Republicans panic as Democrats are on the verge of doing the unthinkable

There are still less than four months to go before Election Day, but a scenario that was unthinkable six months ago now looks more and more likely.

Not only do Democrats, with Joe Biden as the nominee, have a shot at winning back the White House in a big way. But polling shows they also have a better-than-even chance of retaking the Senate, too.

In other words, when all the votes are counted on Nov. 3, Democrats could have won the presidency, held the House of Representatives and grabbed control of the now GOP-controlled Senate.

It would be a stunning rebuke not only of Donald Trump, but of a Republican Party that has spent the past three and a half years enabling him.

Their last-ditch attempt to jump off the MAGA train will likely be too late to make a difference.

