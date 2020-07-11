‘Historic Corruption’: Mitt Romney Unloads On Trump For Shielding Roger Stone From Prison

Utah senator and former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney unloaded on Donald Trump Saturday morning for commuting the sentence of his buddy and former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

According to The New York Times, “President Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger J. Stone Jr. on seven felony crimes on Friday, using the power of his office to spare a former campaign adviser days before Mr. Stone was to report to a federal prison to serve a 40-month term.”

Romney described Trump’s move as “unprecedented, historic corruption.”

The GOP senator added, “[A]n American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.”

Romney needs to take it one step further

It increasingly looks like Mitt Romney is the only Republican in the United States Senate with a shred of honor and decency.

While others have buried their heads in the sand as Trump and his corrupt band of aides and family members run the administration like a crime ring, Romney has repeatedly stood up to the president. He even cast a historic vote to remove him from office during the impeachment trial.

But if Romney is serious about ending this dark era, he needs to endorse Joe Biden and campaign to ensure he’s elected president on Nov. 3.

Having a former GOP standard-bearer standing next to a Democratic nominee will send a clear message to voters that this election isn’t about party. It’s about saving American democracy.

