Jim Jordan Says All Voters Care About Is Sending Someone To Jail For Investigating Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed that the number one question that he gets is about sending someone to jail for investigating Trump and Russia.

Jordan said, “The number one question I get whether I’m in the fourth district of Ohio or traveling around our state, or traveling around the country. The number one question I get from people is that they’ll walk up to me and say when is somebody going to jail? The reason they say is that they’re sick of the double standard. This idea that there is one set of rules for the politically connected in DC and a different set for us regular folks. So let’s hope that we have the investigation done before the election. Let’s hope that someone is going to be held accountable for the major wrongdoing that took place when they targeted the president’s campaign.”

Jim Jordan is a member of the House, so he is one of the politically connected people in DC. Jordan is not regular folks. He is one of the elite. The number one question that Jim Jordan should get is related to the sex abuse that he covered up at Ohio State.

Video of Rep. Jordan:

While America is ravaged by a deadly pandemic and unemployment is in double digits, Rep. Jim Jordan claims that "the number one question I get from people" is about "when somebody is going to jail" for the investigation of the Trump campaign's dealings with Russia pic.twitter.com/GlB5sIFP3E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2020

Jordan must spend all of his time hanging out at Fox News if that is the number one question that he gets. Jordan needs to hang out with different people because the questions that most Americans are asking involve the pandemic, the economy, and healthcare.

Republicans are praying that the Durham report changes the subject away from every important issue that voters are concerned about.

It is not just Trump running a campaign of distraction. The entire Republican Party is trying to fool America into ignoring the fact that their president wrecked the nation.

