Pelosi Hammers Trump And DeVos For Messing With The Health Of Kids

Speaker Pelosi said that Trump and Betsy DeVos are guilty of malfeasance and dereliction of duty for trying to unsafely force kids back to school.

Speaker Pelosi said on CNN’s State Of The Union after Betsy DeVos refused to say that it is safe for kids to go back to school:

I think what we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty. They are messing with the health of our children. We all want our children to go back to school. Teachers do, parents do, and children do. But they must go back safely. And when you hear what the administration is saying, we know that they have no appreciation for the failure that has brought us to this point.

Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus. They ignore science and they ignore governance in order to make this happen. If there are CDC guidelines, they should be requirements. But most importantly, most importantly, and I hope the Republicans will join us. We have to call upon the president to implement the defense production act so that we can have the PPE, the personal protective equipment, as well as the testing equipment and the equipment to evaluate the testing.

No one’s taking a test if it’s going to take seven days to find out whether you’re positive or negative. All of these things are central to controlling this virus and essential to whether our children go back to school safely.

Video of Speaker Pelosi:

Speaker Pelosi says Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are messing with the health of children with their pressure campaign to reopen schools. pic.twitter.com/NRrPhGDwjD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 12, 2020

Trump and his supporters try to frame the issue as black and white, either schools are opened or closed, but there is a smarter way to open schools safely that Trump and his administration are ignoring. It involves lots of testing, PPE, and enforcing safety measures.

Speaker Pelosi is right. Trump has learned nothing and is making the same mistakes as he is pushing to schools to open because he thinks it will help him politically even as he endangers kids.

