Prosecutor in Trump-Russia Investigation: “We Could Have Done More”

A top prosecutor involved in Robert Mueller’s probe has admitted investigators could have done more during the special counsel’s investigation into Russia.

Andrew Weissmann was head of the criminal fraud division at the Department of Justice. In his new book, Where Law Ends, he will outline the Mueller investigation’s work.

“I am deeply proud of the work we did and of the unprecedented number of people we indicted and convicted — and in record speed,” Weissmann said.

“But the hard truth is that we made mistakes. We could have done more. ”

“Where Law Ends documents the choices we made, good and bad, for all to see and judge and learn from,” Weissmann said.

“This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth.”

“My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the President’s unique powers to undermine our work,” he said.

Weissman’s apparent admission comes as Robert Mueller openly criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

“Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller wrote.

