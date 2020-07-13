Republican Gov. Larry Hogan: GOP Will Be “Looking at What Happens After President Trump”

Larry Hogan has once again suggested that the Republican Party needs to examine what will happen after Donald Trump’s presidency. The Governor of Maryland has been a critic of the President.

Hogan, a Republican, told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that his party will need to change if it wants to appeal to a wider audience.

“I don’t know what the future holds in November, but I know that the Republican Party is going to be looking at what happens after President Trump, whether that’s in four months or in four years,” Hogan said.

“And I think they’re going to be looking to ‘How do we go about becoming a bigger tent party?‘”

Watch the video:

WATCH: @GovLarryHogan says the Republican party will be “looking at what happens after President Trump, whether that’s in four months or four years.” #MTP #IfItsSunday "I think they are going to be looking to how do we go about becoming a bigger tent Party." pic.twitter.com/jy9wEgmmTH — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 12, 2020

“We’re going to have to find a way to appeal to more people and have a bigger tent,” he said.

Hogan reiterated his belief that many Americans think the political system is broken. This is a theme the Governor has recently emphasized amid suggestions he could run for president in 2024.

“I think regardless of what happens in November, there are an awful lot of people in America that are completely frustrated with politics today and the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington,” Hogan said.

Hogan previously said voters would want “something different” after the Trump years.

