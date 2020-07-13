Ted Cruz Under Investigation For Not Wearing A Mandatory Mask On Flight

American Airlines has announced that they are investigating Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after he was caught not wearing a mandatory mask on a flight.

Here is Cruz on the flight with no mask:

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Here is the American Airlines mask policy and Sen. Cruz outside of the gate with no mask:

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here's a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

American Airlines has stated that they are investigating the incident, while Sen. Cruz’s office claimed that he was following the policy:

A spokesperson for @tedcruz says the Senator put his mask back on after he finished his drink. The statement does not mention anything about why the Senator was seen without a mask the terminal. @wfaa https://t.co/49z8fceEAM pic.twitter.com/WrPanunMhy — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) July 13, 2020

Cruz went the entire flight without a mask:

And I just confirmed that none of the American flight attendants on the flight said anything to Cruz about him not wearing a mask, in clear violation of American’s rules. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 13, 2020

American Airlines has banned other passengers for refusing to wear a mask on a flight, but nothing was done as Ted Cruz violated the policy and flew without a mask.

When Sen. Cruz or any other person decides not to wear a mask, they are not only potentially harming themselves, they could also sicken or kill the people around them. It is their height of irresponsibility not to wear a mask when flying.

If American Airlines is going to ban other, non-famous, passengers for not wearing a mask, they must also ban Sen. Ted Cruz for ignoring their policy and risking the lives and health of American’s employees and other customers.