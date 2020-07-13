Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Over Recent Coverage

President Donald Trump this morning lashed out at Fox News for its recent coverage, accusing the network of turning against its viewer base.

“So hard to watch @FoxNews anymore,” he wrote in a Twitter message. “They are working so hard against the people (viewers) that got them there. Their contributors are a disaster, and all over the place. The Radical Left has scared Fox into submission, just like they have so many others. Sad, but we will WIN!”

So hard to watch @FoxNews anymore. They are working so hard against the people (viewers) that got them there. Their contributors are a disaster, and all over the place. The Radical Left has scared Fox into submission, just like they have so many others. Sad, but we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

Shortly afterward, Trump issued another tweet, this one asserting that “The Silent Majority will reign!”

The Silent Majority will reign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

Fox News has covered and released several polls in recent weeks that show support for the president is slipping in places he’d previously won in 2016 while support for his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, grows.

For example, a widely publicized poll released last month found 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, compared to 38 for Trump. Last month’s Fox News poll found 48 percent voting for Biden and 40 percent voting Trump.

63 percent said they are voting for Biden out of fear of seeing Trump reelected. 31 percent said they are enthusiastic in their support for the former vice president. 62 percent who are voting for Trump said they are enthusiastic supporters of his administration.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., appeared on the network yesterday to defend his father’s performance in the polls. Trump Jr. accused media outlets of failing to report on Biden’s faults.

“I think when you have the media onslaught where media has just totally abdicated their position to objectively look at both sides,” Trump Jr. said. “They’re not looking into any of Biden’s past. They’re not looking into any of his history.”

He added: “They want to do whatever they can to keep the American people from actually seeing Biden. He hasn’t been defined. And the media is trying to make sure that no one gets to define Joe Biden, because once he is, you’ll see how terrible this notion could be for America.”