Trump Loses Again: Judge Denies Attempt To Block Niece’s Tell-All Book

In another court loss for Donald Trump, a New York judge denied a bid to block the publication of his niece’s tell-book, which is set to be released on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster WIN the lawsuit seeking to block publication of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which hits bookshelves tomorrow. ICYMI: My early write-up, @CourthouseNewshttps://t.co/h8gw4GkIuN pic.twitter.com/LBDJxUbPrV — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 13, 2020

According to The Hill, “Judge Hal Greenwald of Dutchess County Supreme Court denied Robert Trump’s bid for a preliminary injunction preventing Mary Trump or her publisher, Simon & Schuster, from publishing or distributing ‘Too Much Is Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.'”

More via The Hill:

The development marked a win for Trump’s niece and a loss for the president’s brother, who filed multiple lawsuits to block the release on the grounds that Mary Trump was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed by members of the Trump family. It will allow Mary Trump to promote her book when it hits bookshelves on Tuesday. The book, portions of which were reported by The Hill and other news outlets last week, offers a scathing critique of Donald Trump, accusing him of a penchant for lying and cheating and describing him as a narcissist. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, also paints a bleak portrait of the Trump family, writing that the president’s father, Fred Trump, neglected his children and that his behavior had a lasting effect on the future president and other members of the family.

The book paints a disturbing picture of a broken man

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump tried to block the release of his niece’s book just months before the presidential election.

After all, the memoir paints a disturbing picture of a broken human being. Whether it’s paying someone else to take the SAT or lying reflexively to advance his interests, the book confirms that Trump has been a con man his entire life, not just throughout his political career.

Worse for Trump is that his effort to silence Mary Trump and prevent the release of her book will only encourage more people to buy it.

