Trump Spends Morning Retweeting Messages by Game Show Host Questioning Health Experts

“There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall,” Woolery claimed in another post, ironically without providing any evidence. “It’s worldwide and it’s overwhelming. BUT NO.”

The president also retweeted a message from Mark Young, who co-hosts the “Blunt Force Truth” podcast with Woolery.

“So based on Dr. Fauci and the Democrats, I will need an ID card to go shopping but not to vote?” Young wrote.

President Trump’s retweets come after he claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, had been “wrong” more than once. He has pushed for schools to reopen despite concerns that doing so could intensify the coronavirus pandemic. The president said he disagrees with CDC guidelines on reopening schools, calling them “tough and expensive.”

“I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools,” he wrote in a tweet yesterday morning, adding: “While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!”

CDC director Robert Redfield later said that the agency would not bow to pressure to adjust its reopening policy.