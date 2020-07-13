White House Accused of “Orchestrating Hit Job” Against Dr. Fauci’s Reptuation

Critics have accused the Trump administration of trying to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci after the White House released anti-Fauci talking points over the weekend.

A White House official released a statement to CNN criticizing Fauci and providing a list of his mistakes. The move come as the administration is apparently trying to discredit him.

“The White House orchestrating a hit job on one of the country’s most respected public health officials in the middle of a pandemic isn’t just dangerous and repugnant – it’s one of the politically stupider moves they’ve made in a long time,” former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau wrote on Twitter.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu shared Favreau’s tweet and expressed the same sentiment.

“Dear Donald Trump : You know who gives the same advice about #Covid_19 as Dr. Fauci? Your Surgeon General& your CDC Director,” Lieu said.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: You know who gives the same advice about #Covid_19 as Dr. Fauci? Your @Surgeon_General & your @CDCDirector. If you don’t agree with them, then fire them all. Otherwise get out of the way so we can listen to their expert medical advice. Lives are at stake. https://t.co/2ayWwSN3v2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2020

” If you don’t agree with them, then fire them all.”

On Sunday, the administrion’s testing czar, Adm. Brett Giroir, criticized Fauci on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right, and he also doesn’t necessarily — he admits that — have the whole national interest in mind,” Giroir said.

“He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.”

Further attacks on Dr. Fauci could materialize as President Trump pushes for the reopening of schools and continues to downplay the dangers posed by Covid-19.

