Biden Launches Campaign Ads in Texas as Polls Show Him Neck-and-Neck with Trump

Democrat Joe Biden has launched campaign ads in Texas as polls show him neck-and-neck with President Donald Trump. The former vice president’s ad campaign comes as cases of the novel coronavirus surge across the Lone Star state, a situation critics of the president say has been exacerbated by his faulty response.

“I’m of thinking all of you today across Texas,” Biden says in the ad. “I know the rise in case numbers is causing fear and apprehension.”

Later, he says: “The virus is tough, but Texas is tougher. We can stop the spread but it’s up to all of us to do it. We have to step up and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and neighbors safe.”

“I want every single American to know: If you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day, I will not abandon you. We’re all in this together. We’ll fight this together, and together we’ll emerge from this stronger than we were before we began.”

You can watch Biden’s ad below.

Biden’s campaign ads come after news outlets reported that he and Trump are neck-and-neck in states the president won in 2016.

On the matter of Texas specifically, new CBS News/YouGov polls indicate Trump leads Biden by just a single point (46 percent to 45 percent). The results out of Texas indicate it will be a swing state in this year’s election. Should it flip from Republican to Democrat, it would mark the first time Democrats have won the state in the general election since 1976.