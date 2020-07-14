Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Trump Should Stop Tweeting

According to a YouGov poll conducted July 11 to 13, the majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should stop using Twitter as his primary mode of communication. 54 percent of respondents said “no” when asked if Trump should be posting messages on Twitter. 32 percent said “yes.” 14 percent of respondents said they were unsure.

Additionally, 56 percent said that the president uses the social media platform inappropriately. 29 percent said it was appropriate and 14 percent were unsure.

The president’s latest tweet featured just three words, “LAW AND ORDER,” tweeted eight hours ago.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2020

The results of the survey come just a day after Trump contended with heavy criticism for retweeting messages by conservative former game show host Chuck Woolery, who has accused public health experts of lying about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump’s retweets come after he claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading coronavirus expert, had been “wrong” more than once. He has pushed for schools to reopen despite concerns that doing so could intensify the coronavirus pandemic. The president said he disagrees with CDC guidelines on reopening schools, calling them “tough and expensive.”