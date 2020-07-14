Trump Has An Embarrassing Meltdown With Incoherent Rose Garden Rant

Trump held a “press conference” in the Rose Garden, where he became so incoherent that even he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Trump said:

We withdrew from the Chinese dominated WHO, and we fully rebuilt the United States military. The WHO, World Health Organization, we were paying close to $500 million a year. China was paying $39 million a year, and China had too much say, worked it very hard, which is a bad thing done by our past administrations, but we were tough. I was asking, why are we paying so much more than China?

China has 1.4 billion people. We have 325. Probably three hundred twenty-five million approximately, nobody can give an exact count. We’re trying to get an exact count, but you have over the years many illegals who have come into the country, so it depends on how you want to count it, but you could say 325-350 million people as opposed to 1.4 billion people, and the world trade is terrible. That deal is terrible, and the world health is a terrible deal.

We’ve been very tough on the World Trade Organization, and we’ve been I guess as tough as you can on world health. We withdrew our money. We told them we’re getting out. Doesn’t mean we won’t go back in. Maybe we will when it’s correctly run, but they made a lot of bad predictions and they said a lot of bad things about what to do and how to do it, and they turned out to be wrong, and they were really a puppet of China, and make no mistake we hold China fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world.

Video:

Trump is ranting, hopping from topic to topic with no regard for coherence pic.twitter.com/wwMOxtoSTf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2020

Trump is an embarrassment to the country. He is no longer able to hold a coherent thought, and he is babbling random buzzwords that he thinks will resonate with his base of support. Trump was supposed to be talking about an executive order that he signed related to Hong Kong, but instead, the country was treated to Trump’s mental decline in full bloom.

