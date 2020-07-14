Trump Moves To Withhold COVID-19 Patient Data From The CDC

In what appears to be another attempt to cover up what the president sees as politically damaging information, the Trump administration is ordering hospitals to bypass the CDC when it comes to COVID-19 patient data.

According to The New York Times, “The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday.”

As MSNBC’s Ali Velshi pointed out on Tuesday night, “It’s just the latest assault against an institution that the White House has been trying to neuter for months now.”

As The Times noted in its reporting, the administration’s push to withhold data “has alarmed health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.”

“The Health and Human Services database that will receive new information is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers and health officials who rely on C.D.C. data to make projections and crucial decisions,” the report added.

For Trump, it’s always about politics

Since day one of this public health emergency, Donald Trump has been laser-focused on how the data makes him look politically, not on the Americans who have become infected or died from coronavirus.

To this day, Trump whines about the number of infections reported in the U.S., saying the case count wouldn’t be so high if he didn’t do such a superb job on testing.

The 139,000+ Americans who have died – the most of any country on the planet – don’t even register to him. He has yet to demonstrate a sincere moment of empathy for those grieving.

Ultimately, Trump is manifestly incapable of viewing the virus as anything other than an attempt to prevent him from winning a second term. That’s the reason why this country will never be able to fully recover from it as long as he’s in the White House.

