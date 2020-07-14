A Massive Loss For Trump As ICE Caves On Deporting College Students

The Department of Homeland Security backed down in the face of nine lawsuits and announced that they wouldn’t deport foreign college students due to the pandemic.

The government-backed down and rescinded the ICE guidance:

The hearing was over before it began, essentially. After NINE lawsuits filed, DHS backs down completely and revokes the guidance before it's bound by a court. Earlier today, @MHackman broke that DHS was in talks with the White House over this. https://t.co/GLK5MWKKD7 — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 14, 2020

Wow. In MIT/Harvard case, DHS has fully agreed to rescind the July 6 ICE guidance and July 7 FAQ, and rescind all implementing guidance! So no TRO, because the government backed down completely. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 14, 2020

The Trump administration was trying to use the pandemic to both deport international college students and threaten universities and colleges into fully reopening or see some of their students deported.

The policy guidance was racist and stupid. At a time when America needs to be keeping the best and brightest immigrants in the country, Donald Trump was ready to throw them out because he thought that doing so would help his reelection campaign.

Just like all of his other racist campaign gambits, the plan to deport international students didn’t hold up and resulted in another defeat for Trump.

