White House To Tell Unemployed People To Get A Job In New Ad

A new ad campaign backed by the White House will urge unemployed Americans to “find something new”. It’s part of the Trump administration’s push in favor of vocational skills instead of four year college.

The ad campaign will be launched on Tuesday and it comes as millions of Americans are newly unemployed. The Coronavirus pandemic has created record joblessness rates.

The ad is not a response to recent economic conditions, however. The White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board has been working on a campaign of this kind since 2018.

Ivanka Trump is co-chair of this board along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump has said.

As the Associated Press pointed out, Trump herself attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, as did her father, the President.

The ad will feature one man who lost his job twice in one year but gained online certification and became a tech consultant.

“I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going,” the featured man says, later explaining: “I’m now a consultant in the tech space.”

The Trump administration has embraced the idea of alternative routes to employment, while at the same time the President’s conservative allies have waged a concerted war on college education.

