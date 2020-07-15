Rick Wilson Slams “Drunk Uncle” Trump: “A Campaign In Steep Decline”

Conservative Rick Wilson has compared Donald Trump to a “drunk uncle” following his rambling impromptu press conference on Tuesday. He believes it’s a sign of an imploding campaign.

The former Republican strategist shared his thoughts in an op-ed for The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

“Like an addled necromancer with the heavy charnel stench of a dead campaign on him, Trump spent over an hour chanting the old incantations from an eldritch grimoire (The Dark Booke of Bannon, perhaps) only to find that nothing was working,” Wilson wrote.

“Even his most devoted followers were eyeing the exits and wondering when some apprentice would step forward to lead him off gently off the stage for a rest and a posset of unicorn blood.”

Trump’s confused comments at the hurriedly arranged press conference drew criticism and even allegations that the President had illegally used government property for a campaign speech.

“For the tiny minority of Trumphadis who still imagine there is some rational, considered version of Donald Trump lurking inside that hair helmet, what they saw Tuesday was a desperate candidate flailing, madly spewing agitprop that even a Tucker Carlson producer would stare at in awe of its madness,” Wilson went on.

“Trump runs the entire campaign operation from his impulses and instincts,” he said.

“They can hire 5,000 people for his campaign effort, and not one of them can persuade or change him.”

“Trump was struggling Tuesday to reconnect to the grunting populism of his 2016 success. In it, he was never held to account no matter how much footsie he played with the alt-right and its media outlets of record,” Wilson argued.

“Now, the feeling that the magic isn’t working and that that spell has finally failed isn’t wishful thinking on the part of the Never Trump movement.”

“It’s a president, a presidency, and a campaign in steep decline. You hate to see it.”

