Trump Gave Peter Navarro Approval To Attack Fauci

It is being reported that Peter Navarro got approval from Trump for his op-ed attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The White House tried to disavow the Navarro op-ed:

A senior White House official tells me: “Navarro went rogue, and put out his personal opinion without any approvals. The White House does not stand by these unauthorized opinions and Mr. Navarro owes Dr. Fauci an apology.” https://t.co/mMhFULIiHG — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 15, 2020

Maggie Haberman pointed out:

The flip side of this is despite being told about it, once it blows up, Trump – who has a history of claiming he didn’t know about things he was told about – is likely to say to aides he didn’t know about it ahead of time. https://t.co/s4DOCSFaDL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 15, 2020

After years of this behavior from Trump, here are the mechanics of how it likely happened. Trump gave Navarro approval to write the op-ed attacking Fauci. Trump went around the rest of his staff so that they had no idea about the Navarro op-ed. The White House claims that Navarro doesn’t speak for them. Trump claims that he knew nothing about it. Navarro publicly is hung out on a limb by himself, while privately winning points with Trump.

Fauci was right. Trump is only hurting himself with the smear campaign. Trump isn’t going to discredit Fauci, but he is proving that he is unfit to lead the country, and the nation has no hope of overcoming the pandemic as long as he is in the White House.

