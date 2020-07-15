Trump Suggests Biden and Sanders Working Together on Policy Will Mean The “Guaranteed Destruction of America”

Earlier this morning, President Donald Trump attempted to tie his electoral opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, to the “radical left.” suggesting that Biden’s work with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I), a noted democratic socialist, on their joint unity task force will mean “The guaranteed destruction of America.”

“Has anybody seen or reviewed the written ‘pact’ between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe. It is further left than even Bernie had in mind,” Trump tweeted. “Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America. Joe never told us this. Never been so CLEAR!!!”

The task force earlier this morning released several platform recommendations that would bring about more progressive changes to the Democratic Party. A 110-page document includes recommendations for criminal justice reform, immigration policies, health care, education and the economy. Biden and Sanders have also worked to address police reform in response to the killing of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

“While Joe Biden and I, and our supporters, have strong disagreements about some of the most important issues facing our country, we also understand that we must come together in order to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I am deeply grateful to Senator Sanders for working together to unite our party, and deliver real, lasting change for generations to come,” Biden said, noting their joint work has culminated in a “bold, transformative platform.”