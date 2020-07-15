Trump’s Economic Approval Rating Drops 15 Points in a Month

President Donald Trump’s net economic approval rating has dropped 15 points in just a month, according to the latest poll from Quinnipiac University.

According to the poll, in June 52 percent of voters approve of the way the president is handling the economy compared to 45 percent who disapprove. This month, however, just 44 percent approve while 53 percent disapprove. These numbers are Trump’s worst net score on the economy since August 2017.

Additionally, the poll found that the president’s overall approval rating is slipping: 36 percent of voters say they approve of the job the president is doing. 60 percent said otherwise.

The poll indicates that former Vice President Joe Biden, the president’s Democratic opponent, is also very much in the lead compared to Trump.

“As coronavirus cases surge and states rollback re-openings, former Vice President Joe Biden opens up his biggest lead this year over President Donald Trump in the race for the White House. Registered voters back Biden over Trump 52 – 37 percent, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. This compares to a June 18th national poll when Biden led Trump 49 – 41 percent. Since March, Biden’s lead had ranged from 8 to 11 percentage points,” Quinnipiac noted.

Quinnipiac added: “Independents are a key factor behind Biden’s widening lead as they now back him 51 – 34 percent, while in June, independents were split with 43 percent for Biden and 40 percent for Trump. There is also some movement among Republicans as they back Trump 84 – 9 percent, compared to 92 – 7 percent in June. Democrats go to Biden 91 – 5 percent, little changed from 93 – 4 percent in June.”

Said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy: “Yes, there’s still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president.”