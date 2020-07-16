Mary Trump’s Book Sets Sales Record On Its First Day

Mary Trump’s book about uncle Donald and the Trump family has sold a publisher record 950,000 copies on its first day.

The LA Times reported:



Looks like a lot of people want to read about the president’s psychological back story. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump has set a first-day sales record for Simon & Schuster, the publisher announced Thursday.

The memoir about life in the Trump family and its effects on the psyche of the current commander in chief sold 950,000 copies through Tuesday, the book’s first day of sales, the publisher said in a release. That includes presale orders of all formats.

Setting a sales record for a publisher that has been in business for 96 years, as Simon & Schuster, is no small feat. Mary Trump is the first member of the family to provide the public with a look behind the familial dysfunction and abuse that created a dysfunctional and abusive president.

The phenomenal sales of the book are another circumstantial tea leaf that suggests that Republicans and Trump are in big trouble this fall. The big political book is an anti-Trump book. The momentum is currently not with the president and his allies.

The success of Mary Trump’s book is an omen that a blue tsunami is coming to wash away Trump and his Republican enablers.