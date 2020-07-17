Black Employees Say Fox News Has Created A White Supremacist Cell

897 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Black employees at Fox News have grown enraged over the network’s overtly racist coverage and they are calling out on and off-air racism.

The Daily Beast reported:

One employee was especially angry, saying, “They created a cell—they created a white supremacist cell inside the top cable network in America, the one that directly influences the president… This is rank racism excused by Murdoch.”

Fox News has an apparent racism problem, and it’s not just the network’s critics who notice it. Anger over the cable giant’s shoddy coverage of racial issues is also increasingly coming from inside the building.

Over the past month, the network’s Black employees, including on-air talent, have begun to openly confront management over Fox’s anti-Black rhetoric—especially that of the network’s biggest stars, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

None of this is surprising as Fox News long ago left behind the mantle of conservative journalism and embarked on a symbiotic relationship with Trump. Fox News’s primetime stars have the ear of the President Of The United States. Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham are more widely listened to by Trump than his own advisers.

Trump has decided to try to win a second term by going full racist, and Fox News’s primetime lineup is operating as both his propaganda arm and informal cabinet.

It is equally as troubling that the culture of racism at Fox News isn’t just content for ratings or propaganda for Trump’s campaign. Fox News is being accused of racism off-air as well. Donald Trump emboldened and mainstreamed the racism within the Republican Party, and Fox News is evidence that even after Trump is gone, the toxic racism will remain.