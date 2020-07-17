Kellyanne Conway Wants Trump to Do Coronavirus Briefings Again

Kellyanne Conway thinks the President should start doing live briefings on Coronavirus again. The suggestion comes as the White House continues its attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Counselor to the President told reporters on Friday that a return to live briefings would be good for Donald Trump.

“I just think the people want to hear from the President of the United States,” Conway said.

“Doesn’t have to be daily. Doesn’t have to be for two hours. But in my view it has to be.”

Conway said it would be good if Trump were seen as the face of nation’s response to the pandemic “because the pandemic continues and he’s done a solid job leading our country through it.”

“It’s causation not coincidence that the President’s handling of the Coronavirus in public opinion when he himself was addressing,” she said.

“Again, don’t need anybody up there for two hours, but there he was with his doctors, and everybody was answering questions and presenting information when the news was very dire and very devastating everyday.”

There hasn’t been a Coronavirus briefing since April. This may be due to the fact that people other than Trump – like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx – were winning praise for their performance.

Several administration figures have recently criticized Fauci publicly and it’s long been reported that the President resents the attention Fauci receives from the press and his high approval rating.

