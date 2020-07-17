Mayor of Chicago Responds to Kayleigh McEnany: “Hey, Karen. Watch Your Mouth”

The Mayor of Chicago has shrugged off criticism from Kayleigh McEnany by calling her a “Karen.” The White House Press Secretary criticized her at a press conference.

McEnany mentioned Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot twice in remarks to the press on Thursday. She made the comments as part of the continuing Republican attacks on Democrat-led cities.

“But there are other things the President has to focus on: namely, Democrat cities not controlling their streets,” McEnany said.

“Namely, the mayor of Chicago — people dying in her — in her — on the streets of her city every weekend. And the President sent her a letter saying, ‘You must secure your city.'”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

Later in the press conference, McEnany highlighted African Americans deaths from murder and used the topic to criticize Lightfoot again.

“But one point he wants to strongly make is this: that black men and women who die of homicide, they’re likely to die of homicide at eight times greater than that of white individuals and Hispanics combined,” she said.

“That’s the rate combined. So that’s an extraordinary thing that we want to look at.”

“I’ve listed for you the names of these kids who have died across this country. It is unacceptable, and under this President, he’ll take action,” McEnany said.

“And the derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help because she’s doing a very poor job at securing her streets.”

Mayor Lightfoot was unconcerned by the Press Secretary’s attacks.

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” Lightfoot tweeted.

